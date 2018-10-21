FOX6 Coverage: Milwaukee Brewers
October 21
-
From Oktoberfest to China Lights: All the fun you can find across the city of Milwaukee this October
-
October 20
-
October 7
-
October 8
-
October 9
-
-
Reliever Woodruff’s homer stuns Kershaw, Brewers take Game 1
-
Mayor Barrett unveils ‘Our Crew, Our October’ banner at City Hall ⚾
-
Just a bit outside! Brewers announcer Bob Uecker throws out NLCS 1st pitch
-
Brewers fall to Dodgers 4-3 in NLCS Game 2
-
Federal judge orders release of Samy Hamzeh, accused of plotting mass shooting in Milwaukee
-
-
Harvest Moon ready to shine, but will we see it?
-
‘It’s a dirty play by a dirty player:’ Straight talk from Brewers’ Yelich on Machado incident
-
Aguilar, Brewers beat Dodgers 7-2, send NLCS to Game 7