× Ozaukee Co. sheriff: 1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Town of Saukville

OZAUKEE COUNTY — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ozaukee County on Sunday, Oct. 21.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:15 p.m., near State Highway 33 and County I in the Town of Saukville.

A Flight for Life helicopter responded to the scene, but prior to its arrival, one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.