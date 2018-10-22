‘High winds:’ 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after tree falls on vehicle in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — One person is dead and another sustained serious injuries after a tree fell on vehicle in Caledonia on Saturday, Oct. 20.

According to officials, the vehicle was traveling west on 4 Mile Road near Nicholson Road when a tree fell on top of it.

The occupants of the vehicle were trapped and had to be extricate by Caledonia Fire. The operator was transported to Ascension All Saints with serious injuries and was later transported to Froedtert Hospital.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

High winds were in the area during the time of the accident.