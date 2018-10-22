Man fatally stabbed near 14th and Chambers, possible suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened late Sunday night, Oct. 21 on the city’s northwest side.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a battery cutting in the area of 14th and Chambers around 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive 74-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. The Milwaukee Fire Department provided medical care for the victim, however, he died from his injuries.

The circumstances that lead to the stabbing continues to be investigated.

A possible suspect is being detained.