A foodie face-off! Preview event where local chefs will go head to head for your votes

MILWAUKEE -- The 5th annual Food Fright is coming up this week -- and it's totally worth the cost of admission. Maggie Joos joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about the event.

The 5th annual food fright is coming up at Lakefront Brewery Thursday. The event is put on by Local First Milwaukee. It's their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The event includes a haunted brewery tour, food fright pint glass, beer tokens, unlimited food tasting, a costume contest and a foodie face-off. Restaurants and other food purveyors will showcase their best work in a small plate competition that has four categories - sweet, savory, drinks and overall winner.

Unfortunately, tickets to the event are completely sold out. But -- you can get on a waiting list.

Local First Milwaukee is an organization that supports small businesses and consumers in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Racine counties.