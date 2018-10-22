Fall fun! Basse’s Taste of Country offers family fun and educational activities all season long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLGATE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Basse's Taste of Country in Colgate -- where he found out about all the fun fall activities they have to offer.

About Basse's Taste of Country (website)

Family owned and operated, Basse’s Taste of Country has roots in Muskego, Wisconsin where owners Becky and Roger Basse ran a similar business for five years. After working there for another seven years, the Basse’s decided to branch out to Colgate, Wisconsin and started the Basse’s Taste of Country store in September of 2000. Currently Roger and Becky, along with their son Blake and daughter Sarah, strive to create an environment in which families can enjoy themselves and grow lasting memories and traditions!

