Mariah Carey to perform at Miller High Life Theatre on March 15

MILWAUKEE — Mariah Carey will perform at Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theatre on Friday, March 15, 2019. It’s part of her upcoming “Caution World Tour” set to kick off in February 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26 at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, and Ticketmaster.com.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the Caution World Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, October 25 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Canadian and U.S. residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem one digital or physical copy of her new album and copies must be redeemed by May 6.