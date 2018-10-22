Switch up your hairstyle: How to achieve some of the hottest half looks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Is you hair too short for a pony tail? Try half up! Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee with three styles to try.

Half up, half down hairstyles are all over Instagram these days. Want to give some of them a try?

Here are some things to consider.

Tips:

1. When using Bobby pins as ornaments, it`s important to know how and where to place them

2. The texture of the hair is important; use enough product to achieve hold

3. Allow some hair to 'fall out' in order to create a more natural/softer look

4. Don`t be afraid to experiment; have fun with these looks!