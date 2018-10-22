TMZ: Bob Barker from ‘The Price Is Right’ rushed to hospital

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Host Bob Barker and a show contestant celebrate during the 6000th taping of 'The Price Is Right' television show on February 19, 2004 at CBS Television Studios, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Bob Barker, former host of “The Price Is Right,” has been rushed to the hospital — according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ reports the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Bob’s Hollywood Hills home on Monday, Oct. 22. He was transported to Cedars-Sinai hospital, the report says.

TMZ reports Bob was sitting upright on a stretcher, and seemed responsive when he was wheeled into an emergency room.

His manager tells TMZ, Bobwoke up with a major flare in back pain and instead of his family taking him to treatment, they decided to call in professionals rather than take the risk.

Bob is 94 years old.