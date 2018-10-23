× 13th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field set for Dec. 1

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and Festival Foods are set to host the 13th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field, Saturday, Dec. 1, according to a news release.

The Packers again are seeking assistance in finding a tree. Anyone from Wisconsin or the Upper Peninsula of Michigan who has a 40-50 foot evergreen tree and wants to donate it to the event is asked to submit a proposal, in 100 words or less, on why his or her tree should be used for Festival of Lights and be displayed at Lambeau Field through the holiday season. Proposals should include a photo of the tree, and can be submitted through Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The proposal and photo can be submitted for consideration online at nfl.packers.com/fan_zone/events/festival_of_lights.

The Packers will arrange for the tree to be harvested and transported to Lambeau Field on Monday, Nov. 26. The owner of the selected tree will receive four tickets to the Packers-Lions game on Dec. 30.

The family themed event, free to the public, will take place in the Lambeau Field Atrium, and feature cookie decorating, holiday movies and cartoons, holiday card making, photo opportunities with Santa Claus and area high school choirs performing holiday music. Later, the event will move out onto Harlan Plaza for the formal lighting of the tree.