× 15-year-old boy taken to hospital by Flight for Life after being shot multiple times

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 15-year-old boy was transported to the hospital by Flight for Life late Monday night, Oct. 22 after sustaining several gunshot wounds inside a home in Pleasant Prairie.

According to police, officers were called out to the area of 88th Avenue and Prairie Ridge Road around 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

As officers responded, updated information was received that a 15-year-old boy had sustained several gunshot wounds inside a home in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who indicated that he was inside his home when he heard a noise from outside. That’s when he observed an individual standing outside the home — that person began to shoot at him,

The victim was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital and then transferred by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Officers on the scene located the suspect’s home nearby, and with the assistance of Kenosha Police and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office personnel, secured that residence.

The 19-year-old suspect was contacted via telephone and came out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no other threats to area residents at this time.