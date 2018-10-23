Costume contest, silent auction: Previewing Food Fright at Lakefront Brewery

MILWAUKEE -- Sample locally-sources small-plates from local restaurants and chefs competing in the "Foodie Face-Off" and case your vote to "People's Choice." There's even a special haunted brewers tour with founder and owner Russ Klisch and the staff at Lakefront Brewery. You'll receive four complimentary Lakefront Brewery tokens to use throughout the event. There's also a costume contest, a silent auction, and a DJ to keep that party going.

About Lakefront Brewery (website)

Milwaukee's own Lakefront Brewery Inc. started in 1987. The industrious and inventive craft brewery located on the Milwaukee River has become a Milwaukee landmark.

Its rich history includes partnerships with local taverns, preservation of local historical pieces, unique tours, family style dining options and most importantly, great beer.

According to Brewery President Russ Klisch, the whole brewery started with his brother, Jim. Near his birthday, Jim expressed interest in beer making, and Russ humored him by giving him a homebrewing book. To Russ’ surprise, Jim read the book, and brewed a beer. By Russ’ account, Jim was no gourmet cook, but he made a pretty good beer. Impressed, Russ decided he could brew one better. In short, sibling rivalry and common interest lead both brothers to begin entering homebrewing contests and winning awards. It wasn’t long before family and friends encouraged them to turn their hobby into a business.