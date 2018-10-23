Elm Grove officials rescue duck under Watertown Plank Road bridge

ELM GROVE — The Elm Grove Police Department assisted the Elm Grove Department of Public Works and the Elmbrook Humane Society on Monday afternoon, Oct. 22 in safely catching a domestic duck from underneath the Watertown Plank Road bridge.

Facebook post by Elm Grove police says the duck was reportedly there for almost three weeks and did not have food.

“An afternoon with a few wet boots, but in the end, all is ducky,” said Elm Grove police in a Facebook post.

Elmbrook Humane Society will relocate the duck to a safe location.