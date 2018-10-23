Elm Grove officials rescue duck under Watertown Plank Road bridge

ELM GROVE — The Elm Grove Police Department assisted the Elm Grove Department of Public Works and the Elmbrook Humane Society on Monday afternoon, Oct. 22 in safely catching a domestic duck from underneath the Watertown Plank Road bridge.

A Facebook post by Elm Grove police says the duck was reportedly there for almost three weeks and did not have food.

“An afternoon with a few wet boots, but in the end, all is ducky,” said Elm Grove police in a Facebook post.

Elmbrook Humane Society will relocate the duck to a safe location.