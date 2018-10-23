Forget the trick, this is all about the treat: One local bakery is concocting something sweet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Forget the trick -- this is all about the treat. One local bake shop is concocting something sweet. Kasey spent the morning at the Milwaukee Public Market -- where she is taking a bite out of of the season with C. Adam's Bakery.

About C. Adam's Bakery (website)

C. Adam's is a from scratch bakery, focused on bringing it's customers delicious products with high-quality ingredients. Whether you are stopping in for a treat on your way to work, or putting together a large event, we are here to help.

