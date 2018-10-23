Man shot, killed after argument near Buffum and Auer in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night, Oct. 22 in the Riverwest area. A 25-year-old man died as a result of the shooting.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. in the area of Buffum and Auer.

According to police, a 25-year-old man suffered multiple gunshots wounds and was transported to a local hospital. The victim later died as a result of his injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows an argument ensured between the victim and another individual inside of a home, when a subject later entered this home and shot the victim.

The investigation continues and detectives are working on identifying the shooter.