Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving pedestrian that occurred Monday night, Oct. 22. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries.

According to officials, around 7:15 p.m. the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a pedestrian that had been struck on County I near State Highway 33 in the Town of Oak Grove.

The investigation revealed a 32-year-old man from Reeseville was struck by a vehicle heading south on County I. He was located in the ditch by another driver.

The man was transported to the Beaver Dam Community Hospital by Beaver Dam Paramedics and then taken by flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for that vehicle and driver. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2015 Ford F150 XL or similar. The vehicle should have damage to the front end — including what officials believe to be the driver’s side head light.

The crash currently remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Juneau Fire/EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

If anyone has information on this crash is urged to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.