Red Sox starter Sale leaves in top of fifth

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale left in the top of the fifth inning of the World Series opener despite a 3-2 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sale walked Brian Dozier leading off the fifth and was replaced by Matt Barnes. Sale threw 91 pitches, allowing five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Clayton Kershaw, starting his second straight World Series opener for the Dodgers, threw 69 pitches in the first four innings and retired five straight batters after J.D. Martinez’s tiebreaking double in the third. Kershaw had given up six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.