Dodgers, Red Sox scoreless after 1st inning

BOSTON — Game 2 of the World Series is off to a chilly and clean start.

Red Sox lefty David Price worked around a two-out walk and got Manny Machado on a popup to end the opening inning. First baseman Steve Pearce, who’s from Florida, made the catch — he’s wearing a ski mask.

It was 47 degrees and windy for the first pitch, and the temperature was forecast to drop near 40 as the night goes on.

Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu quickly set down Boston, breezing through the top of the order.