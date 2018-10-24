Dodgers, Red Sox scoreless after 1st inning

LIVE: President Trump makes a campaign stop in Mosinee, Wis.

Posted 7:36 pm, October 24, 2018

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 24: David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Two of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on October 24, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Game 2 of the World Series is off to a chilly and clean start.

Red Sox lefty David Price worked around a two-out walk and got Manny Machado on a popup to end the opening inning. First baseman Steve Pearce, who’s from Florida, made the catch — he’s wearing a ski mask.

It was 47 degrees and windy for the first pitch, and the temperature was forecast to drop near 40 as the night goes on.

Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu quickly set down Boston, breezing through the top of the order.