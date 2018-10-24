× Fire destroys chapel at Camp Vista in Township of Osceola

TOWNSHIP OF OSCEOLA — Fire destroyed a chapel at Camp Vista in the Township of Osceola on Wednesday morning, Oct. 24.

The Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a report of a structure fire at Camp Vista shortly after 5 a.m. Officials say this was called in by a passerby who observed flames coming from a wooded area.

Initial reports were that the chapel was fully engulfed in flames with the fire spreading into the nearby wooded area.

The main chapel, an approximately 50 foot by 80 foot building is considered to be a total loss. No animals were lost in the fire and no injuries were reported to civilians or fire personnel. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the severity of the fire and the potential of it spreading, several area Fire Departments responded. Assisting on scene were Fire Departments from Campbellsport, Mt. Calvary, St. Cloud, Kewaskum, Lomira, Brownsville, Beechwood, Calumet, Cascade, along with RIT Team 3 and RIT team 4.