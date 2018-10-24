× Join FOX6 for the 7th annual Drumstick Dash

MILWAUKEE — Before you put on the apron, put on those running shoes and join FOX6 Thanksgiving morning for the 7th annual Drumstick Dash.

The Drumstick Dash is a 3.1 mile run/walk at Miller Park that benefits Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Canned goods and monetary donations will be accepted all morning.

Registration is open now. Joining a team or starting your own is quick and easy. New this year – choose from the Drumstick Dash 5K, or the Half a Drumstick 2.5K route! There’s even an “Outta Town Dash Around” so if you’ll be over the river and through the hills at Grandma’s house this Thanksgiving morning, you can still participate in the 2018 Drumstick Dash.

CLICK HERE to register today, then move your feet so others can eat! We hope to you Thanksgiving morning – 8:30am, Thursday, Nov. 22 at the Drumstick Dash, presented by Pick ‘n Save!