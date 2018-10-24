× Mark your calendar: Packers, Dolphins game on Nov. 11 flexed to 3:25 p.m.

GREEN BAY — The NFL announced on Wednesday, Oct. 24 that the week 10 Green Bay Packers home game on Nov. 11 against the Miami Dolphins has been flexed to a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff.

Originally scheduled for noon, the game is slated to be broadcast by CBS and will remain on that network.

Fans planning to attend the game should adjust their plans accordingly. The Lambeau Field parking lots and Johnsonville Tailgate Village will open at 11:25 a.m., with gates to the stadium to open at 1:25 p.m.

For an updated schedule, you are encouraged to visit packers.com/schedule.