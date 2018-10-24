Official: Bombs sent to prominent Democrats, CNN packed with glass shards

A New York Police Department Bomb Squad vehicle is parked outside the Time Warner Building on October 24, 2018, after an explosive device was delivered to CNN's New York bureau. - Suspected explosive devices were sent to former president Barack Obama, defeated presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and to a building housing CNN's New York bureau less than 24 hours apart and less than two weeks before key US midterm elections, officials confirmed Wednesday. The targeted Democrats are among the most high-profile political figures in the United States, which goes to the polls on November 6 in elections seen as a referendum on Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
A New York Police Department Bomb Squad vehicle is parked outside the Time Warner Building on October 24, 2018, after an explosive device was delivered to CNN's New York bureau. - Suspected explosive devices were sent to former president Barack Obama, defeated presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and to a building housing CNN's New York bureau less than 24 hours apart and less than two weeks before key US midterm elections, officials confirmed Wednesday. The targeted Democrats are among the most high-profile political figures in the United States, which goes to the polls on November 6 in elections seen as a referendum on Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
NEW YORK — A law enforcement official says the pipe bombs that were sent to several prominent Democrats and CNN were packed with powder and shards of glass.
The official says the devices were made from PVC pipe that was about six inches long and covered with black tape.
The official says each device also had a small battery, similar to a watch battery. The official didn’t say whether the powder was explosive.
New York City First Responders arrive outside the Time Warner Building October 24, 2018 after an explosive device was was delivered to CNN’s New York bureau. – Suspected explosive devices were sent to former president Barack Obama, defeated presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and to a building housing CNN’s New York bureau less than 24 hours apart and less than two weeks before key US midterm elections, officials confirmed Wednesday. The targeted Democrats are among the most high-profile political figures in the United States, which goes to the polls on November 6 in elections seen as a referendum on Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
The official, who viewed X-ray images of the device, wasn’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The FBI has said the packages containing the explosives were sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, billionaire George Soros and CNN.
38.907192
-77.036871