Struggling to lose weight? 5 habits that could be derailing your diet

MILWAUKEE -- You know how there are certain things we all do without realizing it? Well, some of those habits could be unhealthy. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with five routines that can sabotage our health and some solutions.

Negative self-talk

Fix: Accept where you're at currently and speak kindly to yourself and you'll notice it will help motivate you more.

Spending too much time on social media.

The average person spends almost two hours per day on social media.

Fix: Schedule a set amount of time, and maybe even time of day, to check your social media networks, then shut it down.

Staying indoors all day

Getting a little fresh air daily is important because sunshine boosts vitamin D levels and serotonin, a hormone that helps improve mood.

Fix: Go for a walk and aim to spend at least 15-30 minutes outside to reap nature`s calming effects.

Waiting to start until tomorrow

Fix: There will never be a perfect time to make a change. It's a place to start, not stop. Begin today.

Forgetting to carve out time for yourself

Fix: Start by setting reminders on your phone to take a walk break, grab a sip of water, have a healthy snack or call the doctor to schedule an appointment. At least once a week, make a plan to do the things you enjoy and head to the park with family, meet a friend for an exercise class or book a spa day.