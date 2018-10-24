LIVE: Pres. Trump delivers remarks on progress, action to combat the opioid crisis

Willa weakens to tropical depression

Posted 11:52 am, October 24, 2018,

Mexico got a brutal hit from Hurricane Willa and while it's weakened into a tropical storm, it'll spawn widespread misery. The United States is next in line to see flooding impacts and even this year's first nor'easter.

Once-mighty Hurricane Willa has weakened into a tropical depression as it moves rapidly over west-central Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) early Wednesday and was centered about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east-northeast of Durango while moving briskly to the northeast at 25 mph (41 kph).

Forecasters said it can still bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain to areas along its path in northern Mexico.

Once a Category 5 hurricane in the Pacific, Willa was at Category 3 force when it hit the coast of Sinaloa state Tuesday evening.

