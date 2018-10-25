1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree near 67th and Marion

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree near 67th and Marion Thursday night, Oct. 25.

The Milwaukee Police Department says officers observed the vehicle involved driving recklessly prior to the crash. They attempted to stop the vehicle but they didn’t stop.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle. However, it crashed about four blocks later.

The fire department says three occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms one person has died.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.