4 Milwaukee Brewers nominated for Gold Glove Award

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have four players who have been nominated for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for the 2018 season. They include:

Christian Yelich (Outfielder)

Lorenzo Cain (Outfielder)

Manny Piña (Catcher)

Travis Shaw (Infielder)

Here’s a look at their fellow nominees at the positions on the diamond.

The winners will be unveiled during a live, one-hour “Baseball Tonight – The 2018 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Announcement Show” on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. CT.