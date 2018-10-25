‘Be a part of the fun:’ Not So Scary Halloween Party ideal for kids and families

MILWAUKEE -- It's the most spooky time of the year -- but some Halloween events aren for the whole family. Joe Zimmerman joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about The Hill Has Eyes "Not So Scary Halloween Party."
About Not So Scary Halloween Party (website)
From 5pm to 6:30pm will be Not So Scary Halloween Party cost: $15 all ages or $20 for a speed pass, Group rate available for 15 or more people.
Ideal for kids and families who want to experience The Hill Has Eyes attractions when its not so scary. Our actors will take you on a guided tour through all 5 attractions and kids will get to trick or treat along the way. Kids are encouraged to dress up and be a part of the fun!