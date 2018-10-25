× California woman, 34, dies after SUV and box truck collide in Town of Delafield

DELAFIELD — A 34-year-old woman from California died in crash in the Town of Delafield early Wednesday morning, Oct. 24.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 12:20 a.m. regarding a crash on Highway 83 in the area of Glacier Pass.

Upon arrival, deputies located an SUV and a box truck, both with severe damage. A 34-year-old woman from California was operating the SUV and a 50-year-old man from Thiensville was operating the box truck.

Despite all lifesaving efforts, the woman died at the scene from the injuries sustained in the accident. The man remained at the scene and did not have any apparent injuries.

During the initial stages of the investigation, officials say it appears the SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 83, approaching Glacier Pass, when the operator lost control — striking the box truck that was traveling southbound on Highway 83.

This accident is under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.