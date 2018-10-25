× Elderly couple in West Allis scammed by men posing as roofers

WEST ALLIS — West Allis residents should be wary of this scam. Police say an elderly couple was scammed by three men posing as roofers.

According to police, two of the suspects distracted the homeowner by taking him to check for roof leaks in the basement, while the third suspect rummaged through bedrooms. Officials say the suspect removed items from drawers, stole jewelry and roughly $3,000 in cash.

Police describe all three suspects as white males. Suspects #1 and #2 were in their 40s to early 50s, short in stature with gray hair. Suspect #3 was 6’4” tall, 150 pounds, skinny build in his 30s with dark hair and glasses. The subjects may have left in a white colored Dodge Ram truck.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8079.