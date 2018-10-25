‘It’s gotten bigger over the years:’ Local house that’s transforming into ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

For almost two decades we, Andy Reid & Jamie Beauchamp-Reid, have been producing Halloween displays in the front yard of our home in Milwaukee’s popular south side neighborhood, Bay View. These displays change yearly with new themes and attractions. As the popularity of the displays grew, so have the displays themselves. Every year the displays draw larger and larger crowds in part to multiple local news stations that report on our display including WISN 12, other local stations, and a handful of local newspapers. Beyond those sources of news, numerous websites post about our displays and most notably we have even made it as far as Good Morning America!

All said and done, we LOVE producing these displays and are always extremely humbled by the support from the community. It’s an amazing sight to see so many happy people stop by to view our displays. With that, it just made sense to use our displays to raise money for charity. To date we have donated just under $15,000 over the past three years since we started the fund raising! We eventually joined forces with Pathfinders of Milwaukee and have been partnered ever since. We feel Pathfinders is an amazing charitable organization that helps so many people and we’re proud to be a part of that!

Happy Halloween and we hope you continue to enjoy our displays year after year and that you continue to donate to help in the fight against homeless and abused youth of our city!