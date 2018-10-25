× Lucky winners: $1 million and $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin

MADISON — One lucky Wisconsin Powerball player is holding a $1 million ticket from the Wednesday, Oct. 24 Powerball drawing and one player is holding a $50,000 winning ticket from the same drawing.

The lucky tickets were purchased at:

The $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was purchased at Pick ‘n Save at 2502 Shopko Drive in Madison. The winner matched five out of five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased at Speedway at 8667 South Howell Avenue in Oak Creek. The winner matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 3, 21, 45, 53 and 56 with a Powerball of 22. The Power Play number was 2.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from Wednesday’s drawing to claim their prizes. The $1 million ticket must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Madison.

Since there was not a Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday night, the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is estimated at $750 million ($428.6 million cash).

HOW TO PLAY

Plays cost $2 each

Players must purchase tickets by 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 27 to be included in the drawing

Choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won