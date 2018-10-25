× Officials: 14-year-old girl confesses to ‘school shooting’ threat at Wilmot Union HS

KENOSHA — A 14-year-old girl has confessed to making a threat to Wilmot Union High School in Kenosha and could face serious charges, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Oct. 23, a School Resource Officer and School Administration at Wilmot Union High School became aware of a handwritten threat made in a women’s bathroom on the campus.

The investigation revealed that the threat “school shooting tomorrow” had been written on a stall in a bathroom the same day. It was determined that school would be open on Wednesday with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department staffing additional personnel at the school for the entire school day.

An extensive investigation into this threat resulted in a 14-year-old female student confessing to the threat. The motive for the threat is unclear.

Officials say one count of terrorist threats is being pursued on the juvenile.