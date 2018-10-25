× Painting of Jesus survives devastating church fire

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A historic 150-year-old church went up in flames in Massachusetts — but the fire is providing new hope and faith for its parishioners after a painting of Jesus that was inside the church made it out untouched by the flames.

First Baptist Church in Wakefield, erupted into flames during severe storms Tuesday night, Oct. 23. The church was a total loss.

Crews were out dismantling what was left of the church when they saw the painting hanging in the front entrance of the church, nearly untouched.

“It’s a beautiful sign of hope and a reminder that Jesus is with us,” said Maria Kakalowski, church member. “I’m personally taking it as a sign and a reminder that the Jesus, the Christ that we serve is still alive and even though our church building is gone our church is here and the God we serve is still here.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but residents tell fire officials that they saw the church get hit by lightning moments before the fire broke out.