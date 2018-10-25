Police: 1 in custody following police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning, Oct. 25 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle.

It began around 12:30 a.m. near 27th and Townsend when officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the driver refused to pull over. While fleeing, the driver disregard a stop sign and struck a vehicle near 17th and Atkinson.

The fleeing vehicle was stolen and the driver is in custody.

The vehicle that was struck had two people inside it and they were treated on scene and taken to the hospital with non- life threatening injuries.