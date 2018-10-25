× Police: Cash drawer from ATM found behind Watertown business

WATERTOWN — A Wisconsin Crime Alert notice indicates a business on 2nd Street in Watertown reported finding a cash drawer from an ATM at the rear of their property. It was left there sometime after business hours on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

No matching crime was reported to the Watertown Police Department. No serial numbers or similar identification are visible on the drawer. There are further details not being immediately disseminated that may assist in matching to a crime.

If you have information that could assist police in this investigation, you are urged to call 920-261-6660.