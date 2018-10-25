Satisfy your sweet tooth at Chocolate Chisel in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON -- Chocolate Chisel out in Port Washington they say that their chocolate is lip smacking good and it started because there was a love for chocolate as well as art -- and one thing they do is sculpt the chocolate.
Web Store
Have a long distance loved one you want to surprise with something special? Or maybe you want to send a gift for a special occasion? Then check out our WEB STORE of delicious, hand-crafted artisan chocolate products.
Visit Our Shop
View all of our products in our All Products Image Gallery.
We are artists making chocolate daily and serving beautiful & delicious hand-crafted artisan truffles in our shop. Turtles, sea salt caramels, chocolate dipped pretzels & cookies will tempt your taste buds. A scrumptious variety of barks, bars, and nut clusters will satisfy your chocolate cravings. ( More » )
DRINK YOUR CHOCOLATE with European style hot chocolate drinks in flavors that match our truffles or your imagination. Our hot chocolate bar also serves espresso, chai tea & herbal teas year round and iced drinks.