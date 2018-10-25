× Should Milwaukee Co. allow personal use of marijuana? Group wants voters to say ‘yes’

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Justice Initiative and other organizations encouraged voters on Thursday, Oct. 25 to vote “yes” on the cannabis legalization referendum on the Nov. 6 Milwaukee County ballot.

Milwaukee County is one of 16 counties and two municipalities around the state holding advisory referenda on various options for cannabis legalization.

The Milwaukee County referendum asks, “Do you favor allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana?”

Marijuana and marijuana-related activities are illegal in Wisconsin.

While polls show a majority of residents favor legalization, legislative leaders have not allowed bills that would legalize or decriminalize marijuana to come to a hearing.

Wisconsin Justice Initiative officials say the referendum, and similar referenda around the state, will give voters a voice in the matter.