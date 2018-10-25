Skulloween Bike Night: A popular haunt celebrating ‘all things black and orange’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Rev your engines! Skulloween Bike Night is here! It's all going down Thursday night, Oct. 25 from 5-9 p.m. on the Harley-Davidson Museum campus. The popular haunt is a 'celebration of all things black and orange!' Kasey spent the morning previewing the Halloween festivities that will be getting underway soon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Skulloween (website)

Head on down to one of Milwaukee’s most popular haunts, MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant, for a celebration of all things black and orange! Live music by the Jackie Brown Band brings energy to the Spooktacular night, Bike Night Koozie specials, outdoor fire pits, carved pumpkins and more as we celebrate the season with our friends. Come in Halloween Costume to win a H-D Museum™ Gift Card (people’s choice voting).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum will be the site for the inaugural Ghost Riders Boonie Bike Race during Skulloween Bike Night in partnership with Milwaukee Harley-Davidson and Flat Out Friday. Check out an evening full of thrills, chills and a few spills as our adrenaline-fueled friends tear up Motorcycle Plaza on their minibikes. Get here early as initial heats start at 6:30 p.m. with the final laps at 8:15 p.m. It’s time. After a summer full of hitting Milwaukee’s favorite hotspots, the Wisconsin Ale Trail will make one final stop at the Harley-Davidson Museum for Skulloween Bike Night where one lucky person will ride off on a brand-new Harley-Davidson Iron 1200!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join the fun and it could be you who holds the keys to this Great American Freedom Machine at the end of the night. Qualifiers from Harley-Davidson events throughout the summer will have a chance to see if it’s their key gets the motor running on this Harley-Davidson Iron 1200. But even if you didn’t enter previously, you still have a chance to win as one lucky entrant will be drawn at Skulloween Bike Night. Come on down for your chance to win the prize of a lifetime and enjoy an night of rolling sculptures, music and loads of great prizes! Come early and visit the Harley-Davidson Museum from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. H.O.G. members get in free to the H-D Museum every day.

The Harley-Davidson Museum is located at 400 W. Canal St. in Milwaukee. Skulloween Bike Night is FREE to attend.