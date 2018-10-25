Supervisor suggests moving Milwaukee Public Museum to Mitchell Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic proposed on Thursday, Oct. 25 that Mitchell Park be considered as a site for the new Milwaukee Public Museum. She is recommending a combined governing structure to manage the museum and the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, a news release indicates.

Dimitrijevic issued the following statement on this matter:

“Locating the new Milwaukee Public Museum in Mitchell Park creates a tremendous opportunity for establishing a new world-class cultural site with multiple amenities in the south side of Milwaukee. There is awesome potential in aligning the work of the horticultural conservatory with the Milwaukee Public Museum and locating both in one of the south side’s greatest parks. We can preserve the mission of the Mitchell Park Domes by partnering with the museum to provide educational programming while delivering a stronger, bolder experience to our residents and visitors. The positive possibilities of this proposed relationship are endless.”

The Milwaukee Public Museum is in the midst of a $100 million capital campaign to finance a new building to replace its current facility, and looking for a new location.

Earlier this year, the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) released concepts of what a new museum could be in the city.

The visionary architectural concepts for the future museum building were created by local firm Rinka Chung Architects (video above — pictures in gallery just below).

PHOTO GALLERY

Additionally, Milwaukee firm Zimmerman Architectural Studios used MPM as a case study for their design teams to create several concepts on sites of their own choosing, one of which is being released (just below).

PHOTO GALLERY

As MPM moves forward with identifying a site for the new museum, additional architectural concepts will be released later in 2018.

43.026505 -87.939608