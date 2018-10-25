Sweetener World Tour: Ariana Grande coming to Fiserv Forum in April 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
MILWAUKEE — Ariana Grande has tweeted out dates for her upcoming Sweetener World Tour — and those dates include a stop in Milwaukee.
Grande’s tweet on Thursday, Oct. 25 shows a concert scheduled for April 15, 2019 at Fiserv Forum — with American Express presale available starting Nov. 1.
