Thousands of Ed Sheeran fans missed part of Milwaukee concert due to traffic backups

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people who made their way to Miller Park on Wednesday evening, Oct. 24 to see Ed Sheeran in concert had to deal with massive traffic backups.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) traffic cams showed vehicles across five lanes — and brake lights on.

The congestion on I-94 caused many concert goers to miss a portion of the show.

So what happened? The Milwaukee Brewers issued the following statement on this matter:

“We are aware that there was significant congestion on several major routes as people traveled to Miller Park last night, and the process of moving cars into the lots was slower than anticipated. Our goal is to always provide the best fan experience possible and for many fans last night, we did not deliver. There are several factors related to hosting a concert that are different than a baseball game that created challenges. Regardless, we need to do better and we apologize for the inconvenience.”