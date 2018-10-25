Thursday Night Football: Sweet onion and pepper beef sandwiches with Au Jus

MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready for Thursday night football? Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with some perfect game day food.
Sweet Onion & Pepper Beef Sandwiches with Au Jus
Ingredients
- 3 to 3-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1 to 1-1/2 inch pieces
- 2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges
- 2 red bell pepper, cut lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips
- 1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1/2 cup no salt added tomato paste
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 8 to 10 French bread rolls, split, warmed
Toppings:
- Reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, pepperoncini, pepper rings, assorted olives
Instructions
- Place onions in 5-1/2 quart slow cooker; top with beef, then pepper slices. Combine beef broth, tomato paste, soy sauce and garlic; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Skim fat from cooking liquid, if necessary.
- Serve beef and vegetables in rolls with toppings, as desired. Serve au jus for dipping, if desired.