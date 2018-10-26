2 killed in crash near Fond du Lac and Concordia in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double fatal crash that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 26 near Fond du Lac and Concordia.

According to police, around 2:15 a.m. a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling east on Fond du Lac when a Porsche Cayenne traveling west on Concordia failed to yield for the approaching Grand Marquis. The two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Grand Marquis, a 21-year-old man, and the driver of the Porsche, a 43-year-old man, were both fatally injured in the accident.

The Milwaukee Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on both drivers, however, both died at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle and no other injuries.

Relatives of the man in the Porche found their way to the scene on Friday morning. They say news of his death is beyond devastating.

"It’s a tragedy right now cause I’ve got kids that look up to him, I just saw him two days ago, and it’s just heartbreaking," said Marculles Coats, Sr.

MPD continues to investigate the accident.