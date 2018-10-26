35-year-old man injured in officer-involved shooting in Beaver Dam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER DAM -- Beaver Dam police were involved in a non-fatal shooting Friday evening, Oct. 26. We're told officers were the ones who fired their weapons while responding to a call.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Beaver Dam police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home near Walnut and McKinley Streets -- about a block or two from Beaver Dam High School.

The sheriff's office says responding officers were involved in a "use of force" situation and fired shots, striking a 35-year-old man.

Officials say he suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Dodge County District Attorney's Office is also working with the sheriff's office on the use of force part of the investigation.

A news conference is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m. Both the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Beaver Dam police chief are expected to make statements.