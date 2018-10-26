× 57-year-old man taken into custody following police pursuit in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — A 57-year-old man was taken into custody early Friday morning, Oct. 26 following a police pursuit in West Allis.

According to police, it began around 12:15 a.m. after West Allis police observed a vehicle speeding on Lincoln Avenue.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of 63rd Street and Grant Street. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle came to a stop in the 64th Street and Grant.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was arrested after a short foot pursuit. The driver, a 57-year-old man, has been referred to the DA’s office for eluding an officer charges.