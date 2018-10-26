LIVE: President Trump speaks at Make America Great Again rally in Charlotte, NC

A Picasso stolen in broad daylight on the streets of Milwaukee?

Posted 5:25 pm, October 26, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- 14 cameras, a three-and-a-half hour window, one Picasso piece. Was it a planned heist? A crime of opportunity? Brad Hicks investigates Milwaukee's missing masterpiece, Monday on FOX6 News at 9.