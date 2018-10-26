Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Hampton Bridge over I-43

Overnight lane closures will begin soon and continue until late November fas crews work to complete an emergency deck repair on the Hampton Avenue bridge over I-43

I-94 North - South Project

I-94 WEST (Northbound) is scheduled to close overnight from Ryan Road to Drexel Avenue Thursday, Oct 25 from 11p-430a for storm sewer crossing. This begins nightly full I-94 WEST (NB) closures until late October/early November to complete the storm sewer crossing work. The detour will be to exit at Ryan Road, east to Howell Avenue, Howell Avenue north to Drexel then west on Drexel to I-94. Airport traffic should remain on Howell to the Airport entrance. Allow extra time when heading to the airport in the overnight hours via I-94 West (Northbound) during this work.

Monday, October 29

I-94 West (Northbound) exit to 7 Mile Road reopens and the 7 Mile Road entrance ramp t I-94 West (Northbound) will close for two weeks.