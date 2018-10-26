China Lights: Panda-Mania celebrates final weekend with giveaways & more 🐼🏮

HALES CORNERS — There’s only a few days left to check out China Lights: Panda-Mania! According to a news release, the light festival will be offering a variety of mementos and giveaways from Friday, Oct. 26 through its closing day on Sunday, Oct. 28 to celebrate.
The closing weekend will include:
- Mementos and giveaways, including the official China Lights drawstring backpack giveaway to the first 500 visitors each day
- Illumination Parade
- 6 stage performances per night Friday through Sunday, with professional acrobats, dancers, and martial artists from China
- Artisan demonstrations in the marketplace
Tickets, with the end date of Oct. 21, are good through the Oct. 28 extension. A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase.
China Lights: Panda-Mania will be open daily through Oct. 28, from 5:30–10 p.m. at the Boerner Botanical Gardens.
42.937239 -88.031206