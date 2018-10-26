China Lights: Panda-Mania celebrates final weekend with giveaways & more 🐼🏮

HALES CORNERS — There’s only a few days left to check out China Lights: Panda-Mania! According to a news release, the light festival will be offering a variety of mementos and giveaways from Friday, Oct. 26 through its closing day on Sunday, Oct. 28 to celebrate.

The closing weekend will include:

Mementos and giveaways, including the official China Lights drawstring backpack giveaway to the first 500 visitors each day

Illumination Parade

6 stage performances per night Friday through Sunday, with professional acrobats, dancers, and martial artists from China

Artisan demonstrations in the marketplace

Tickets, with the end date of Oct. 21, are good through the Oct. 28 extension. A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase.

China Lights: Panda-Mania will be open daily through Oct. 28, from 5:30–10 p.m. at the Boerner Botanical Gardens.