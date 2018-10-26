Enjoy some ‘spooktacular’ activities at museum’s popular ‘Not-So-Scary Halloween’

MILWAUKEE -- If your little ones spooky easily -- fear not this Halloween. On Saturday, Oct. 27 Betty Brinn Children's Museum is hosting "Not-So-Scary Halloween."

About Not-So-Scary Halloween (website)

Celebrate the fall season with plenty of Halloween fun created especially for young children at the Museum’s popular Not-So-Scary Halloween. Wear your favorite costume and enjoy spooktacular activities throughout the Museum. The event is free for Museum members and free with regular paid admission for non-members. This event will not feature trick-or-treating or candy.

For added fun, visit our friends from Milwaukee Downtown at “MOTOR” for a special treat (while supplies last.) MOTOR is located outside the Museum in O’Donnell Park.