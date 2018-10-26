Friends of the Domes introducing new event this year to celebrate Day of the Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Friends of the Domes is introducing a new event this year to celebrate Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Mitchell Park Domes to learn all about the event.

While this Mexican celebration occurs around the same time of year as Halloween, it is a completely different holiday with rich symbolism and traditions that appeal to people young and old.

The Desert Dome will be filled with cheerful candlelight, orange marigolds, and colorful decorations. View traditional ofrendas located throughout the Domes. Guests will enjoy a mariachi band and dancing in the Show Dome. Children will enjoy free crafts such as creating artistic marigolds, painting sugar skulls, or for a fee of $5 building a skull garden. They can interact with and have photos taken with characters in costume. The evening will be infused with educational opportunities to learn about this rich cultural event that is quickly gaining popularity all over the country.

Featured Food and Entertainment

Food for purchase from:

Marta's Tamales

Pete's Fruit Market

El Rey

Zilli's Hospitality Group

Entertainment:

Cultural Institute of Dance

6:30 - Dolima: Perro de Fuego

7:30 - Fandango de la Muerte

8:30 - Jalisco Colorido

Mariachi Music and Dancing

6:30-8:30 - Mariachi Zamora

Face Painting - The Real Clowns

Characters in costume from Coco

Crafts

Painting sugar skuls (while supplies last)

Create tissue paper marigolds

Dia de los Muertos coloring sheet

Create a skull garden ($5 charge)

A special thank you to the UCC and Latino Arts for sharing artwork for this event from Bruce Guadalupe Middle School!